US Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,134 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

