US Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average is $263.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

