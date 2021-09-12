US Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

