US Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.74. 351,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

