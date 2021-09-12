US Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,709,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

