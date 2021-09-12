US Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 40,329,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,685,236. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.