US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 179,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

