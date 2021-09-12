US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,739 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,916,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.55. 523,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,017. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

