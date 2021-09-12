US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,412 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 1,789,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,200. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

