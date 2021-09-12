US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 69,295 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,070. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.