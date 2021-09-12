USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.63% of USA Truck worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAK opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.19. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

