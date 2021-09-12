USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of USANA Health Sciences worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,290 shares of company stock valued at $418,924. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.