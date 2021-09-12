USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $122.43 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.80 million and approximately $122.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,880.46 or 0.99892458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.90 or 0.07284799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.99 or 0.00953609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

