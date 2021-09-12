USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005543 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 889.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.