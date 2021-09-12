Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 7,735 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $76.03. 1,368,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

