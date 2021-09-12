Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys 33,702 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 8,089,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03.

