Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $13.08 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,389,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,022,000 after acquiring an additional 177,297 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

