Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 278,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,523. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

