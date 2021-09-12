Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 26,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

