Valueworks LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

