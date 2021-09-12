Valueworks LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valueworks LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.3% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $403.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.05 and its 200-day moving average is $365.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

