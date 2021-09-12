Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 766,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

