VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.69% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.42. 143,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,943. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

