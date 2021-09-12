VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

