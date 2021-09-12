VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

