VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Lowered by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,059 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 308,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,118. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86.

