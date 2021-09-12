Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.18 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $192.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

