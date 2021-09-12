Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

