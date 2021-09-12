Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 6,200,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.

