Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

