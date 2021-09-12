Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. 6,200,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

