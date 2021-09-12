Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is GenTrust LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.53. 9,145,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

