Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,273,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

