Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.56 and its 200 day moving average is $278.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

