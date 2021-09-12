Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $246.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $251.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.82.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.