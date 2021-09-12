Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000.

VO stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.77. 807,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

