Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

