Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 602,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.