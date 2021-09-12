Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 602,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,524,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

