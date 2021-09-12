Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,962,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 601,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

