Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.