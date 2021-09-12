Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.0% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,026. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

