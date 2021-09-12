Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,521. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

