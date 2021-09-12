Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silversage Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

