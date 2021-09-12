Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

