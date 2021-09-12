Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

