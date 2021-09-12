Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,937,000 after buying an additional 287,956 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,881,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after buying an additional 254,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.