Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCK Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $230.08. 3,382,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.