Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $230.08. 3,382,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

