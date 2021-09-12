Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.75 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $126,427.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $13.23 or 0.00028858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00074348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00183705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.60 or 0.99931111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.90 or 0.07277350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00949841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,719 coins and its circulating supply is 660,905 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

